🦾
Home
Developer Tools
Music Tools
Video and Motion Tools
Photo Tools
Entertainment
Submit App
Home
Developer Tools
Music Tools
Video and Motion Tools
Photo Tools
Entertainment
Does it ARM?
Apps that are reported to support Apple Silicon
Music Tools
Developer Tools
Photo Tools
Video Tools
Productivity Tools
A
Atom
🚫 No, not yet.
C
CocoaPods
✅ Yes, it works via Rosetta 2
D
Docker
⏹ Expected to be supported at Apple Silicon launch
G
Go
✳️ Runs via Rosetta with native builds being tested
H
Homebrew
✳️ Yes, with caveats and some troubleshooting.
I
IntelliJ Idea
✳️ Runs via Rosetta with native support currently in development
N
Node
⏹ Working on v15 with patches to previous versions in the pipeline
O
OCaml
🚫 Not yet, but it's currently in beta.
O
OpenJDK
🚫 Not yet, but it's currently in development.
P
PHPStorm
✳️ Runs via Rosetta with native support currently in development
P
PyCharm
✳️ Runs via Rosetta with native support currently in development
P
Python
🚫 Not yet, but several betas are in the pipeline
R
Rust
✳️ Runs via Rosetta with native support currently in development.
S
Sublime Text
✳️ Runs via Rosetta with native builds being tested
U
Unity
✳️ Runs via Rosetta with native support currently in development
V
VS Code
⏹ Currently supported on insider builds
W
WebStorm
✳️ Runs via Rosetta with native support currently in development
A
Audacity
✳️ Yes, it works via Rosetta 2 with no reported issues
A
Avid Pro Tools
🚫 No official word yet.
G
Garageband
✅ Yes, it was shown at the November 10th event
L
Logic Pro
✅ Yes, it was shown at the November 10th event
A
Affinity Designer
✅ Yes, fully supported as of v1.8.6
A
Affinity Photo
✅ Yes, fully supported as of v1.8.6
A
Affinity Publisher
✅ Yes, fully supported as of v1.8.6
D
Darkroom
✅ Yes, it was shown at the November 10th event
G
Graphite Sketchbook
✅ Yes, it was shown at the November 10th event
L
Lightroom
✅ Yes, it was shown at WWDC
P
Photoshop
🚫 Not yet, reported available early 2021
V
Vectornator
✅ Yes, it was shown at the November 10th event
A
After Effects
⏹ Reportedly it's already supported
A
Autodesk Fusion 360
✳️ Yes, it was shown at the November 10th event running via Rosetta 2
A
Autodesk Maya
✳️ Yes, it was shown at WWDC running via Rosetta 2
B
Blender
✳️ Runs via Rosetta with native support currently in development
C
Cinema 4D
✅ Yes, it was shown at the November 10th event
D
DaVinci Resolve
✅ Yes, it was shown at the November 10th event
F
Final Cut Pro
✅ Yes, it will available on Apple Silicon launch
H
Handbrake
✅ Yes, natively supported as of v1.4.0
O
OBS
🚫 Not yet, but there has been some preparation for it.
S
Shaper3D
✅ Yes, it was shown at the November 10th event
P
Premiere Pro
⏹ Reportedly it's already supported
1
1Password
✳️ Runs via Rosetta with native support currently in development.
A
Alfred
✅ Yes, fully supported
C
Chrome
🚫 No, not yet
F
Firefox
⏹ Not yet, but it's currently in development.
M
Microsoft Excel
✅ Yes, it was shown at WWDC
M
Microsoft Office 365
✅ Yes, it was shown at WWDC
M
Microsoft Word
✅ Yes, it was shown at WWDC
S
Safari
✅ Yes, fully supported
T
Things
✅ Yes, fully supported as of 3.13.2
I
IINA
✳️ Yes, works via Rosetta with native support on the way
S
Spotify
🚫 No, not yet.
V
VLC
🚫 No official word yet, but preparation has been made.
Request an App